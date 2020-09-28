Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 1,472,327 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 267.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 697,942 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.73 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

