Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 88,332 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

