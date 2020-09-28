Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Mueller Industries worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 978.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI opened at $26.61 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

