Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $97,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,985 shares of company stock worth $1,634,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.