Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

