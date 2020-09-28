Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 61.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,403,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

