Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

SIRI opened at $5.12 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

