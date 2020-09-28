Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $17,312,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $16,070,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $158.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.