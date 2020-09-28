Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,184 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,846,000 after buying an additional 43,903,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535,532 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.33 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.