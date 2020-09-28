Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,743,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Frontdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

FTDR stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.24 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

