Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $935,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,180 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

BBBY opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.