Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.