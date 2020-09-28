Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.69 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

