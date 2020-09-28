Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 25,747 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 884.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.