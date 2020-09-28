Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in A. O. Smith by 86.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 17.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $1,844,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

