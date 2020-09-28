Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 19,845 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

APLE opened at $9.48 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.