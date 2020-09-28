Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 314,307 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,721,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,348,000 after buying an additional 1,487,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.71 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

