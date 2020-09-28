New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 40.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after purchasing an additional 504,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 114.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of EDU opened at $149.23 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

