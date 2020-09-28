New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $328.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

