NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

NWE opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

