Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NCLH opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

