Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Novanta worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NOVT stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.