Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,188 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $19.99 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

