Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Forward Air worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Forward Air by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forward Air by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Several analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

