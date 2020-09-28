Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 204.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

