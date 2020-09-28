Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,167 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Cirrus Logic worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $8,688,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

