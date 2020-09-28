Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Covetrus worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

