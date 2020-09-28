Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Aegion worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aegion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aegion by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $13.93 on Monday. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

