Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 118.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

