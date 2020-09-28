Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.50 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

