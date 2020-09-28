Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 906,002 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

