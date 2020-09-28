Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Harley-Davidson worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

