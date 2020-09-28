Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,952.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.96 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 195.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

