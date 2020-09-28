Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Arcosa worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Arcosa by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSE ACA opened at $43.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

