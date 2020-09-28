Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Erie Indemnity worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $204.43 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

