Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Uniti Group worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.81 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.