Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,329 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

