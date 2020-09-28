Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,844 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 51,676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 30.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 180.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $17.50 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

