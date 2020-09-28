Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 581,568 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

