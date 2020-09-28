Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of PNM Resources worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of PNM opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

