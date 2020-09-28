Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 113,637 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of CareDx worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

