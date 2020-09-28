Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,102 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

