Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 610,708 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NYSE SNV opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

