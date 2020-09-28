Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $41.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $41.44 million. Ooma reported sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $163.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $164.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.29 million, with estimates ranging from $175.02 million to $178.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,050 shares of company stock valued at $803,984. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 48.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

