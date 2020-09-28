OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of OSI Systems worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OSI Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.