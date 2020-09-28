PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,720 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

PRI opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

