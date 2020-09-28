PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,552 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2,639.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 1.30. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

