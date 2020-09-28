PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

