PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $630,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $446,324.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

