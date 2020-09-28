PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

